Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Semi-final Live

Juventus and Inter Milan will resume hostilities in the Coppa Italia at Turin on Tuesday, February 9 with the hosts holding a slender 2-1 lead after their triumph at the San Siro last week. The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Wednesday, February 10 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Inter Milan team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

Coppa Italia semi-final second leg: Juventus vs Inter Milan preview

Juventus booked their place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a resounding 4-0 win over SPAL towards the end of January. The Old Lady were drawn against Inter Milan and beat Antonio Conte's men 2-1 at the San Siro last week thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. Andrea Pirlo's men continued their recent resurgence with a 2-0 win over AS Roma during the week and climbed up to third in the Serie A standings. Juventus will be hoping to avoid defeat against Inter on Tuesday in order to progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be eager to turn around the 2-1 deficit in order to end their trophy drought. Conte's men had, in fact, taken a 1-0 lead in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final thanks to Lautaro Martinez but failed to hold on to their advantage. Inter will take the positives from their 2-0 win over Fiorentina during the week and the fact that they remain above Juventus in the Serie A standings when they make the trip to the Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus vs Inter Milan team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will assess Leonardo Bonnucci before the game but Pirlo will be hoping that the veteran centre-back will be fit to start. Gianluigi Buffon is likely to start in goal as the 'cup goalkeeper' for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line alongside Dejan Kulusevski.

For Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal miss out this week due to one-match Coppa Italia bans for their accumulation of yellow cards. However, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi are expected to return after their respective bans.

Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction

Juventus have been in fine form over the past month or so and with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad, are favourites to win the tie. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the hosts. The winner of this semi-final will face either Atalanta or Napoli in the final.

Coppa Italia semi-final second leg live: Where to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan live?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the Coppa Italia. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on ESPN+.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Inter Instagram