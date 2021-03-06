Juventus Vs Lazio Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A In India, Prediction And Team News

Defending champions Juventus will host SS Lazio on Matchday 26 of the Serie A on Saturday night. The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and will begin at 1:15 AM (Sunday, March 7 IST). Here's a look at how to watch Serie A in India, Juventus vs Lazio live stream details and our prediction for the same.

Juventus vs Lazio prediction and match preview

Following their twin defeats against Napoli and FC Porto, Juventus have been unbeaten in three consecutive games as the Old Lady continue to make up for lost ground in the Serie A title race. The defending champions registered a comfortable 3-0 win over newcomers Spezia last time out, with three second-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa. The Biaconeri have won their last six Serie A home matches, scoring at least twice on each occasion (17 in total) and keeping a clean sheet in the most recent four.

As for Lazio, the visitors have had extra time to prepare for their trip to the Allianz Stadium. Their game against Torino was postponed after the squad was were banned from travelling to Rome by the local public health authorities following multiple COVID-19 positive tests. Lazio have suffered defeats in the last three of their four games across all competitions, including the 2-0 drubbing against Bologna last week.

However, Simone Izhagi will have some fond memories in the Juventus vs Lazio h2h as during the last clash, super-sub Felipe Caicedo scored the equalising goal for the Biancocelesti deep into stoppage time. The Old Lady are favourites at home but Lazio have the strength to pull off an upset.

Juventus vs Lazio team news

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is once more set to be without the injured Giorgio Chiellini, while both Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado are doubtful and full-back Gianluca Frabotta is suspended after picking up another yellow card against Spezia. Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly recovered from a knock and should return alongside Merih Demiral in the centre of the defence, with Alex Sandro switching to the left flank. Injury-plagued forward Paulo Dybala and midfielder Arthur are also expected to remain sidelined, while Rodrigo Bentancur also remains ruled out.

As for Lazio, Marco Parolo is expected to deputies in defence with Luiz Felipe and Stefan Radu ruled out with injuries. Wing-back Manuel Lazzari has been ruled out, while Gonzalo Escalante returns from a ban.

Juventus vs Lazio team news: Predicted line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Ramsey, Rabiot, McKennie; Kulusevski, Ronaldo.

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Parolo, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

How to watch Serie A in India? Juventus vs Lazio live stream

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2. The Juventus vs Lazio live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The match will begin at 1:15 PM IST on Sunday, March 7.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, Lazio Instagram)