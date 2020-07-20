Juventus Vs Lazio Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Team News, Serie A Live

Defending champions Juventus face a daunting task as they come up against Lazio in Serie A this week. The match will be played on Monday, July 20 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is the Juventus vs Lazio prediction, Juventus vs Lazio h2h (head-to-head) stats, Juventus vs Lazio live stream details, Juventus vs Lazio team news and Serie A live updates.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction: Juventus vs Lazio live stream

The Juventus vs Lazio broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Juventus vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Here are the other Juventus vs Lazio live stream details:

Juventus vs Lazio live stream venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Lazio live stream date: Monday, July 20 (Tuesday for Indian viewers)

Juventus vs Lazio live stream time: 1.15 am IST

Serie A live: Juventus vs Lazio prediction and preview

Juventus will look to bag three important points against Lazio after their recent run of form. The Old Lady is yet to seal a victory in the past three games. The previous clash against third-placed Atalanta ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Although Lazio are likely to seal a Champions League spot next season, Simone Inghazi's men hope to secure their first victory in the past four games, with the previous game against Udinese ending in a goalless draw.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction: Juventus vs Lazio h2h

Maurizio Sarri's men have the upper hand in the Juventus vs Lazio h2h stats. In the past 10 fixtures between the two sides, Juventus have bagged seven victories. On the other hand, Lazio bagged three victories in all. Interestingly, Juventus are yet to defeat Lazio this season, suffering reversals in Serie A as well as in the Supercoppa final most recently.

Juventus vs Lazio prediction: Juventus vs Lazio team news

Juventus will be without the services of Federico Bernardeschi, with the Italian forward receiving his fifth yellow card against Sassuolo. Sami Khedira and Mattia de Sciglio are left out of the squad due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Senad Lulic, Adam Marusic, Joaquin Correa and Lucas Leiva are set to miss out on the remaining Serie A fixtures due to their respective injuries for Lazio. Defender Patric is also under suspension and will sit out the clash.

Juventus vs Lazio prediction

Considering the recent run of form and head-to-head stats, Lazio might emerge as the surprise winners this week, ensuring a thrilling end to the top-flight season in Italy.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter