Juventus Vs Lecce Live Stream, Team News, Schedule, Seria A Preview

Juventus face Lecce in their next home game at the Allianz Stadium with a view to continuing their recent run of wins. The Juventus vs Lecce game will take place on June 26, Friday night, (Saturday morning, 1:15 AM IST). Juventus currently occupy the top spot in the Serie A table without Lazio breathing down their neck, while Lecce are placed 18th in the Serie A table.

Serie A table

Here's how the Serie A table looks after Matchday 27.

Serie A live: Juventus vs Lecce live stream details and match preview

Juventus will be looking for their fifth straight Seria A victory when they welcome Lecce this weekend. In the recent round of fixtures after the Serie A resumed after the coronavirus hiatus, Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Bologna, after losing to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final before that. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on the scoresheet in that game. Lecce, on the other hand, have been a club battling relegation all season.

Lecce are in the relegation zone on the back of inferior goal difference and will be looking to secure safety in the next few games. Lecce resumed their Seria A live campaign with a 4-1 home defeat by AC Milan. Owing to their league position and form, Juventus appear to be on track for another victory in the Juventus vs Lecce game. However, there is some hope for Lecce. The club managed a 1-1 draw with Juventus the last time the two sides met in Turin in 2012.

Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Juventus vs Lecce Serie A live

1. Game: Juventus vs Lecce

2. Date and time: Friday, June 26, (June 27, 1:15 AM IST)

3. Venue: Allianz Stadium

4. Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Juventus vs Lecce team news, full squads

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

Lecce (LEC): Gabriel, Mauro Vigorito, Gianmarco Chironi, Razvan Sava, Giulio Donati, Luca Rossettini, Fabio Lucioni, Cristian Dell’Orco, Nehuen Paz, Biagio Meccariello, Brayan Vera, Andrea Rispoli, Marco Calderoni, Michele Laraspata, Vito Radicchio, Ilario Monterisi, Silvio Colella, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Yevhen Shakhov, Antonin Barak, Riccardo Saponara, Alessandro Deiola, Jacopo Petriccione, Marco Mancosu, Zan Majer, Sergio Maselli, Salvatore Rimoli, Khouma Babacar, Gianluca Lapadula, Diego Farias, Filippo Falco, Samuele Oltremarini

Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Juventus vs Lecce team news

Juventus vs Lecce team news, Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Juventus predicted XI

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Juventus vs Lecce team news, Juventus vs Lecce live stream: Lecce predicted XI

Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Barak, Petriccione, Mancosu; Saponara; Babacar, Falco.

Image Courtesy: instagram/juventus, instagram/uslecce