Juventus Vs Milan Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For Sunday's Serie A Fixture

Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan will square off in Serie A matchday 35 this weekend in what promises to a pulsating clash in what is a must-win game for both teams. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, May 10, and will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here's a look at how to watch Juventus vs Milan live stream, team news and our Juventus vs Milan prediction for the same.

Juventus vs Milan prediction and preview

Both Juventus and Milan occupy Champions League spots in the Serie A table, but that could change for the team that losses the Sunday night clash. Both teams are level on points, just two ahead of Napoli and five ahead of Lazio who have a game in hand. A loss for either team could see them tumble out of the top four in the Serie A table, and a win will be paramount for both Stephen Pioli and Andrea Pirlo as they fight for their jobs. Pirlo was saved from embarrassment last time out as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the final ten minutes of the game to help the Biaconeri to a 2-1 win over Udinese.

Juventus are unbeaten in three games since their defeat against Atalanta and will look to continue their good form and end the season strongly. Qualifying for the Champions League is a bare minimum requirement for Pirlo in his first season, and the failure to do so could end up costing his job. As for Pioli, Milan have slumped since the turn of the year, and the winter champions are struggling to make the top four, which seemed a formality a few weeks ago.

The Rossoneri bounced back to winning ways with a win over Benevento, having suffered back-to-back losses against Sassuolo and Lazio. Juventus are favourites for the clash at home, but Milan will hope that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can steer the club to win against one of his many former sides.

Juventus vs Milan team news

Federico Chiesa and Merih Demiral have recovered from their injuries and could return to Pirlo's XI, as the Juventus boss has a near clean bill of health. Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Morata are pushing for recalls in the side and could come in place of Weston McKennie and Paulo Dybala. Milan's injury problems are also history with only Daniel Maldini ruled out, while Samu Castillejo is suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

Juventus vs Milan team news: Predicted XIs

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

How to watch Juventus vs Milan live stream?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2. The Juventus vs Milan live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The match will begin at 12:15 PM IST on Monday, May 10.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, Milan Instagram)