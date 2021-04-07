Juventus Vs Napoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview Ahead Of Serie A Live Match

Juventus will square off against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, April 7 as both teams will fight it out for a Champions League spot. The Serie A clash between the two Italian giants is scheduled to commence at 6:45 PM local time (10:15 PM IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Napoli team news, Juventus vs Napoli live stream details and our Juventus vs Napoli prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Juventus vs Napoli live stream: Serie A matchday 29 game preview

The Bianconeri are currently in fourth place on the Serie A table, 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. The Old Lady come into the game in a period of underwhelming form and struggling coach Andrea Pirlo even admitted that his team were "predictable" during Saturday's 2-2 draw with troubled rivals Torino in the Derby della Mole. Juventus previously suffered a defeat against Benevento just after their UCL elimination by FC Porto in the round of 16. However, the hosts will be looking to ensure they qualify for the Champions League next season with a win as they'd look to stretch away from Napoli.

Napoli have the same amount of points as Juventus at this stage of the season but are in fifth place due to their inferior goal difference in comparison to the Old Lady. Gennaro Gattuso's side came through a second-half scare in their dramatic 4-3 win over relegation-haunted Crotone on Saturday. The Partenopei's impressive run of form has now seen them accumulate 16 points from a possible 18 in Serie A and propelled them back into the race for a place among the European elite next season.

Juventus vs Napoli team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral both tested positive for COVID-19 during the international period and are still unavailable for the Old Lady. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

Napoli will be without Faouzi Ghoulam and goalkeeper David Ospina due to injury. Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens are likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Juventus vs Napoli prediction

The game on Wednesday will be the first league meeting between the two teams this season. Back in October, the first scheduled meeting between the pair was controversially cancelled at short notice after Napoli failed to turn up when their entire squad was placed in quarantine by Neapolitan health authorities. However, based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

Serie A live: How to watch Juventus vs Napoli live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Juventus vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Napoli Instagram