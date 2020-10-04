Juventus Vs Napoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live In India

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will square off against Gennaro Gattuso's in-form Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, October 4 at the Allianz Stadium. Serie A live action between Juventus and Napoli is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Monday, 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Napoli live stream details, Juventus vs Napoli team news and our Juventus vs Napoli prediction ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Juventus vs Napoli prediction and match preview

The Old Lady managed to get three points against Sampdoria in the club's opening game of the Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win but were the held to a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against the Giallorossi to salvage a point for Pirlo's side, who played the majority of the second period with 10 men. Juventus are currently in sixth place on the table after two games.

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli have begun the Serie A season in dominant fashion. A 2-0 win over Parma on Matchday 1 was followed by a 6-0 thumping of Genoa as the Partenopei sit pretty at the summit of the table. However, Sunday's game against Juventus is bound to offer a much more difficult challenge for Napoli. Our Juventus vs Napoli prediction is a 3-2 win for Juventus.

Juventus vs Napoli team news and injuries

Juventus are still without centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, while winger Federico Bernardeschi is also out of contention due to a thigh strain. Adrien Rabiot will serve a one-game suspension following his red card in the last game. Paulo Dybala might replace Alvaro Morata in the starting line-up.

Piotr Zielinski and staff member Giandomenico Costi have tested positive for COVID-19 following Thursday's round of testing. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 2, 2020

For the visitors, the big miss is their captain, Lorenzo Insigne, who is sidelined due to injury. Eljif Elmas is likely to replace Insigne in attack this weekend. Piotr Zielinski will also miss the game after a positive coronavirus test.

Serie A live stream: How to watch Juventus vs Napoli live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Serie A live stream on SonyLIV. The Juventus vs Napoli live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Fans in the UK can watch the Juventus vs Napoli live stream on Premier Sports 1.

Image Credits - Napoli, Juventus Instagram