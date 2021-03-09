Juventus Vs Porto Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Live, Prediction & Team News

Following a thrilling display in the first leg, Portuguese outfit FC Porto will be keen on maintaining their single goal lead when they travel to Allianz Stadium to play Juventus. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the Juventus vs Porto live stream details, schedule, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Champions League live?

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. Besides, the Juventus vs Porto live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV app, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Champions League live:

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Champions League live stream and preview

FC Porto displayed a dominant performance in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash. Rodrigo Bentancur tumbled in the defence leading to FC Porto's opener as early as the 2nd minute. Mehdi Taremi prodded on a weak pass backwards from Bentancur to score from a simple tap-in.

Moussa Marega doubled the lead for the hosts in the 46th minute as he ran past Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral with ease before firing in a splendid strike. Although Federico Chiesa did fight back with a goal in the 82nd minute, his efforts weren't sufficient to level things up on the scoresheet.

Juventus vs Porto team news

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has struggled with injuries to several key players since the start of the campaign. But a majority of these players are back with the squad except for Paulo Dybala, Bentancur and Danilo. Dybala sustained a knee injury and misses out, while Bentancur is under isolation after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Danilo remains suspended.

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will have a major sigh of relief when they travel to Turin to play Juventus. Chancel Mbemba remains the only major injury concern — with a knee issue — for the Portuguese club. He is expected to return to complete fitness only next month.

Juventus vs Porto probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Porto: Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Digo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Moussa Marega

Juventus vs Porto prediction

Juventus possess the prowess to turn the tie around and are the favourites to win the tie 2-0, thus advancing to the quarter-final on an aggregate score of 3-2.

Note: The Juventus vs Porto prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter