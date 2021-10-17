Juventus Vs Roma LIVE Streaming Details, Head To Head, Prediction And Team News

Serie A giants Juventus will next take on AS Roma at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night. The match will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on October 18. After a slow start to the season, the Bianconeri will hope to make it four wins in a row against Jose Mourinho's side, who have begun their Serie A campaign extremely well. Roma has won fifth of their first seven league matches and a win against Juventus could be a statement win.

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter between the two Italian clubs, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India and the Juventus vs Roma live streaming details.

Juventus vs Roma head to head record

In terms of the Juventus vs Roma head to head record, the Turin outfit holds the advantage. In 33 encounters between the two sides, the Bianconeri have won 19 games, lost eight and drawn six. The two Serie A giants last faced each other earlier this year in the league, when Juventus beat Roma 2-0. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half before a second-half own goal by Roger Ibanez put the game out of Roma's reach.

Serie A table update: Roma in fourth while Juventus in seventh

Roma are currently in fourth place in the Serie A table with 15 points (5W, 2L) after seven league games. On the other hand, Juventus are currently in seventh place with 11 points (3W, 2D, 2L).

Juventus vs Roma live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Juventus vs Roma live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Juventus vs Roma live streaming on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Serie A.

Juventus vs Roma team news

Juventus predicted line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

AS Roma predicted line-up: Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham