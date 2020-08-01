Juventus Vs Roma Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, H2H, Serie A Live

Recently-crowned Italian champions Juventus will host AS Roma on Saturday in the final round of Serie A fixtures for the 2019-20 season. The Juventus vs Roma clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Sunday, 12:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Roma prediction, Juventus vs Roma live stream details and the Juventus vs Roma h2h record.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Juventus vs Roma prediction: Serie A title winners host AS Roma

Though Juventus confirmed their status as Serie A champions for the ninth time in a row, the Bianconeri reclaimed their crown in less than convincing fashion this season. Maurizio Sarri's side followed up their title-clinching victory over Sampdoria with a dismal 2-0 defeat against Cagliari on Wednesday. Strangely enough, Juventus have won only two out of their last seven games but there is still very little pressure on the Old Lady when Juve host fifth-placed AS Roma at the weekend. With the UCL mini-tournament nearing, Juventus are bound to turn their attentions towards the elusive European trophy. Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala, and Douglas Costa are all doubts for this clash.

ALSO READ: Atlanta United Star Josef Martinez Officially Done For Year

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and will finish the season outside the top four regardless of the result against Juventus on Saturday. However, Roma have a chance at qualifying for the UCL if they manage to win this season's Europa League. With the UEL tournament approaching, Roma will also look to rest key players this weekend. Midfield star Lorenzo Pellegrini will miss the trip to the Allianz Stadium following surgery on his fractured nose. As both teams are expected to rest key players for their final Serie A clash, our Juventus vs Roma prediction is a 2-2 draw.

ALSO READ: AIFF Seeks More Clarifications From Three Clubs Interested In Joining I-League

Juventus vs Roma h2h record

The Juventus vs Roma h2h record favours the hosts. Juventus have recorded 19 wins from their previous 33 encounters against Roma. Roma have come out victorious on eight occasions while there have been a total of six draws between the two sides.

ALSO READ: Belgian Soccer League Switches To 18-team Format

Juventus vs Roma live stream details

Fans in the UK can catch the Juventus vs Roma live stream on Premier Sports 1. Fans in the US can watch the Juventus vs Roma live stream on ESPN+. Viewers in India can watch the Juventus vs Roma live stream on the Sony LIV App.

Image Credits - Juventus vs Roma Instagram