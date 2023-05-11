Juventus Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Here's How To Watch Europa League In India, UK And US

Juventus will welcome Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Since the restructured format came into place Sevilla have lifted the title four times, more than any other club in that duration. Juventus haven't really managed to turn their domestic dominance on the European front and they certainly would seek to change their fortunes this time around.

The Italian giants have recorded two wins in the last five meetings while their Spanish opponent could only manage one victory. But given Sevilla's past record in this competition, Juventus will be aware of their threat and would want to kill the tie in the first leg only. The match will start on Friday at 12:30 AM IST.

🎬 A BIG night of action awaits...

Who are you backing in the first legs? #UEL pic.twitter.com/wYnfDjFR5t — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 11, 2023

When and Where will the Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal match be played?

The Europa League semifinal clash between Juventus and Sevilla will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

READ MORE: UEFA Aims To Rise About 33% In The New Revamped Champions League Money

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal match in India?

The Europa League semifinal clash between Juventus and Sevilla will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal match in India?

The live streaming of the Europa League semifinal clash between Juventus and Sevilla will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

READ MORE: Nantes Fire Coach Antoine Kombouaré With Four Games Left To Play In The Season

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League semifinal match in the UK and USA?