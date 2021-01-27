Juventus Vs SPAL Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Reigning Italian champions Juventus lock horns with Serie B outfit SPAL in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 27. The game between Juventus and SPAL is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, January 28 at 1:15 AM IST) at the Allianz Stadium. Here's a look at the Juventus vs SPAL team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

Juventus vs SPAL match preview

The Bianconeri head into their game against SPAL on a two-game winning streak following a shock defeat against Inter Milan on January 17. Andrea Pirlo's men clinched their first piece of silverware this season following their 2-0 win over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and then recorded another 2-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday. Juventus overcame Genoa in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 earlier this month to book their place inthe quarter-finals of the competition.

On the other hand, SPAL are in fifth place in the Serie B standings, five points behind leaders Empoli. Pasquale Marino's men are contenders to get promotion into the Italian top tier and will be hoping to end the second half of their season on a high. SPAL began their journey to the final eight of the Coppa Italia at the end of September - eliminating Bari and Crotone. They then knocked out Monza in the fifth round before recording a shock 2-0 win over Sassuolo on January 14.

Juventus vs SPAL team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, Alex Sandro is still ruled out due to COVID-19. However, Pirlo is expected to make a few changes to his regular starting line-up with the defensive pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini potentially sitting out for the game. Star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo may also get a rest.

For the visitors, Marco Tumminello is out injured. Alessandro Murgia and Enrico Brignola are expected to pair up in midfield while Etrit Berisha might have a busy 90 minutes in the SPAL goal.

Juventus vs SPAL prediction

Juventus may rest a few key players for this game to test their squad depth. SPAL will be hoping to capitalise on that but our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

How to watch Juventus vs SPAL live? Coppa Italia live stream details

There will be no live stream or telecast of the game between Juventus and SPAL in India. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Juventus vs SPAL live stream will be available on ESPN+.

