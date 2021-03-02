Juventus Vs Spezia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will square off against Vincenzo Italiano's Spezia at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, March 2. The Serie A clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Wednesday, March 3 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Spezia team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Juventus vs Spezia game preview

Juventus are currently in third place on the Serie A table with 46 points from 23 games. The Old Lady were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo's 19th league goal of the season was cancelled out by Antonin Barak's 77th-minute header. The defending champions are now 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Spezia are in 15th place on the Serie A table, with 25 points from 24 games as their debut campaign in the Italian top flight has exceeded expectations. Spezia recorded wins over Sassuolo and AC Milan at the start of February before suffering a 3-0 loss against Fiorentina. Vincenzo Italiano's men were also held to a 2-2 draw against Parma.

Juventus vs Spezia team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala are all expected to miss out again due to injury. However, Danilo is set to return after serving a one-game suspension. Midfielder Arthur remains a doubt for the game and Aaron Ramsey is expected to start in the centre of the park. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Serie A leading goalscorer this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Spezia, M'Bala Nzol should start in attack. However, the visitors will still be without the likes of Riccardo Marchizza, Juan Ramos and Federico Mattiello.

Juventus vs Spezia prediction

Andrea Pirlo's men will be aware that they cannot afford any more slip-ups in their title defence after failing to get three points over Verona over the weekend. Although Juventus have a few injury woes, it is likely that they will return to winning ways on Tuesday. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Serie A live: Where to watch Juventus vs Spezia live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2. The Juventus vs Spezia live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Juventus, Spezia Instagram