Juventus Vs Udinese Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match In India, US And UK?

Juventus and Udinese Calcio will lock horns in the Serie A game to be played at the Juventus Stadium on Saturday evening, as per the local time. Juventus face Udinese after losing to Inter Milan 1-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana final on January 13. However, Juventus earned a 3-4 victory over Roma in their last Serie A match, whereas, Udinese travel to Juventus after losing to Atlanta 2-6 in their last Serie A match on January 9.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Juventus sit fifth in the Serie A 2021-22 points table, with 11 wins, five draws, and five losses in 21 games, while Udinese sits 14th in the standings with four wins, eight draws, and seven losses. If Juventus win the match, they will level points with fourth-placed Atlanta. In the meantime, Udinese has been hit hard with COVID this season, and are currently four points above the drop zone.

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2021-22 match: Probable Playing Lineups

Juventus Probable Lineup: Szczesny, Cuadrado, de Ligt, Rugani, Pellegrini; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Morata, Dybala

Udinese Probable Lineup: Padelli, Perez, Nuytinck, Benkovic; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Deulofeu, Udogie, Pussetto, Beto

Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can enjoy the Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A game live by tuning in to Voot Select. The match will not be telecasted live in India, however, fans can get live updates on the social media handles of the teams and Serie A. The match is scheduled to start at 1:15 AM on Sunday in India.

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on BT Sport 1. The live streaming will be available on BT Sport App, BTSport.com. The scheduled starting time of the match in the UK is at 7:45 PM on Saturday.

Soccer fans in the United States(US) wondering how to watch the Serie A match on Saturday, can tune in to CBS Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the match on Paramount+. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM on Saturday in the US.

(Image: AP/Instagram-@udinesecalcio)