Kante For The Ballon D'Or: France President Emmanuel Macron Roots For Chelsea Midfielder

France President Emmanuel Macron has backed Chelsea star N'Golo Kante to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The midfielder was key in helping Chelsea lift the Champions League last month starring in all their knockout games in the competition. The 30-year-old will hope to continue his good form into Euro 2020, where World Champions will hope to avenge their 2016 final loss.

France president Emmanuel Macron backs N'Golo Kante for Ballon d'Or

French President Emmanuel Macron was full of praise for N'Golo Kante after he paid a visit to Les Blues' training facility in Clairefontaine. Speaking to French radio RMC on Thursday, Macron said that like Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante was an example for the youth of France. He added, "When we see again the season Kante has had with his club, and I hope the Ballon d'Or too and I'm sure what he will do in this Euro. Him and Kylian are good people too, with values of effort and togetherness. They are loyal to the clubs where they come from. And I think it is very important for the country because sport is always bigger than just sport".

N'Golo Kante is a great player & an example. He is an example for the youth of the country. When we see the season Kante has had, I hope he wins the Ballon d'Or too & I'm sure he will do well in this Euros.



-France president Emmanuel Macron backs N'Golo Kante for Ballon d'Or pic.twitter.com/QhKQxz1tE8 — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) June 11, 2021

Kante has had an outstanding 2021 so far and is one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year. The prestigious award is given over a calendar year, not a season and with France one of the favourites for the European Championship, the 30-year-old could very well bag the trophy. Kante's French teammate and Manchester United star Paul Pogba has also backed the defensive midfielder to win the prestigious award especially after his performances for Chelsea in the Champions League. Kante was named man of the match in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid and won it again in the 1-0 final win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

If Kante wins the Ballon d'Or, he would be only the second player to win the title other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to claim the honour since 2008. Luka Modric won the honour after winning the Champions League and leading Croatia to the World Cup final against Kante's France. A similar achievement at the Euro 2020 would see the Chelsea midfielder move closer to the title but will have his teammate Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski for competition.

France fixtures Euro 2020

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

(Image Courtesy: France Instagram)