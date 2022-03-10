Karim Benzema Becomes Toast Of Football World After Hattrick Ends Messi's PSG Run In UCL

France striker Karim Benzema proved yet again why he is a big match player after scoring a hattrick against PSG on Wednesday night. With Los Blancos in need of goals to keep their Champions League hopes alive, Karim Benzema produced one of his memorable performances during PSG vs Real Madrid match to take the team to the next stage of the tournament. Social media was buzzing with fans and former footballers praising the striker.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Kari Benzema hailed for his performance

Lionel Messi had yet another quiet night with Kylian Mbappe being the only positive for the French team as he score the only goal for the team in the match. Despite starting with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe, it was only the Franch youngster (Mbappe) who threatened to take the game away after as he created openings only to be denied by offside flag. Real Madrid on the other hand turned things around in the second half with Benzema being the unsung hero. Here's how former and current footballers celebrated his success.

What a game ... my boy Benziii still the best No9 @Benzema 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 9, 2022

Karim Benzema is indisputably one of the greatest number nines of all-time. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2022

Are you serious @Benzema 🔥😳 — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) March 9, 2022

OMG!!! Hope you’re watching this. @Benzema take a bow👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) March 9, 2022

Highlights from the PSG vs Real Madrid match

The wait for a first Champions League title goes on for PSG after 11 years of Qatari ownership and more than $1 billion in transfers. Benzema's third Champions League hat trick started in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He then scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give the team a 3-2 aggregate win. Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16. PSG, on the other hand, had advanced past the round of 16 the last two seasons, losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2020 and being eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals in 2021.

Benzema at 34 years and 80 days also became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat trick. He surpassed Olivier Giroud, who was 34 years, 63 days when he hit a treble for Chelsea at Sevilla in 2020. The French striker also reached 309 goals with Madrid to surpass Alfredo Di Stéfano for third place on the club's all-time scoring list, and 67 in the Champions League to surpass Raúl González's 66 with the club and become second-best to Cristiano Ronaldo