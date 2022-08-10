Karim Benzema Explains How Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Exit Changed Things For Him

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has shed light upon how things changed for him at the club following the departure of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman was often under the shadows of the Portuguese international at the Santiago Bernabeu, and at times, was also often criticized for his struggles in front of goal.

Benzema explains how Ronaldo's exit changed him

While speaking at a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, Karim Benzema said, "It’s been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It’s true that I’ve scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch."

While speaking about how things changed when the Portuguese international left Los Blancos, Benzema added, "But at that time, I did know that I could do more. And when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment."

There's no secret that since Ronaldo's departure in 2018, Benzema has been completely a different player. The Frenchman has scored more than 20 goals in each of his last four seasons and has shown steady improvement as the seasons have passed. In the 2018/19 La Liga campaign, he scored 21 goals and contributed with six assists. Meanwhile, last season he not only increased his goal tally in the domestic league to 27 but also contributed with 12 assists.

When asked if his performance last season made him the best player in the world, Benzema replied, "I’m not going to say if I’m the best or not. But, each year I try to give my maximum for the best club in the world. I have to play to a high level every year, but it’s true that last year’s level was very good. I just try to help my team in the matches."

The 34-year-old then went on to explain that team trophies were far more important to him than individual honours. "I'm not thinking about Marcelo’s record, but I'm going to try to win as many trophies as possible," added Benzema. "I've always said that the collective trophies are more important than the individual ones."