Karim Benzema Says Mbappe A Player 'who Will Play For Real Madrid One Day Or Another'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen on returning to Real Madrid in the near future. The French footballer was linked with a transfer to Real Madrid throughout the transfer window, especially after PSG announced the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Now that the transfer window is officially over for the pre-season, it remains to be seen if the player will leave PSG during the mid-season transfers in January. According to Mbappe's French teammate and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Kylian is a player who will play for Real Madrid "one day or another," and he also mentioned that the two get along well. Benzema added that he would like to see Mbappe at Madrid.

Karim Benzema told RTL: "He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another. We get along really well and I would like him to be with me today in Madrid."

Is Mbappe still keen on joining Real Madrid?

According to managingmadrid.com, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe might still want to depart from his current club Paris Saint-Germain. The French footballer reportedly turned down a contract renewal deal with his current club despite the fact that the deal would've made him the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to Le Parisien.

The outlet reported that the world cup winning striker reportedly refused an approximately €45 million contract with PSG. The amount is higher than what both his top-tier teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar make in a year, in terms of wages. However, the contract was for a two-year extension and it seems that Mbappe doesn't want that.

The news comes after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG had refused a last-minute €200 million offer from Real Madrid for Mbappe. On Sunday, PSG's match against Reims, which was also Messi's debut, saw Mbappe scoring both goals for the club ultimately ending in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Seeing Mbappe's potential, it's understandable why PSG doesn't want to let go of the young striker.

It has been Mbappe's dream to play at Madrid ever since he was a kid as his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo used to play there. Mbappe has not publicly stated that he wants to leave but it is not accepted that he will most likely join Madrid next season. However, in football, anything can happen and with PSG offering him a mega-deal, it might be hard for Mbappe to refuse.

