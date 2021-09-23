Karim Benzema Scores 200 Goals For Real Madrid: A Look At His Stats And Records

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema continues his staggering goal involvement in La Liga, as his four-goal contributions against Mallorca on Wednesday increased his tally to 15 for the season in just six matches. Madrid beat Mallorca 6-1, with the French forward scoring a brace and assisting two other goals. As a result of his jaw-dropping form, he also notched his 200th goal for the club on the night.

Consequently of the win, Los Blancos moved to the top of the La Liga standings. Carlo Ancelotti's side have now scored 16 points in six games (5W, 1D) and lead Atletico Madrid (4W, 2D) by two points.

Karim Benzema's stats and records

Karim Benzema's flawless start with 15 goal involvements in just six games marks the best start made by any player in the 21st century. His impressive goal involvement tally also helped Real Madrid score 21 league goals in the season so far, which is their biggest ever haul after six games since 1987-88. In that season, Los Blancos notched 26 goals after six games.

Additionally, the 2018 World Cup winner has now scored more league goals and assists than any other player across Europe's top five leagues so far this season. Moreover, with the French international taking just 389 league appearances to score 200 goals, his goal to game ratio stands at approximately one goal every 1.9 games.

The 200th goal also helped Benzema enter one of 10 players to have scored 200 or more goals in La Liga. The list is led by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who scored 474 goals in just 520 appearances. Meanwhile, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list, with 311 goals in just 292 appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti hails Karim Benzema

💬 ''I give (the team) everything I can. My experience, confidence. I am lucky to coach such a brave team, with a lot of quality, and one that learns quickly.''

👔 @MrAncelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed Karim Benzema as an outstanding striker after his side thrashed Mallorca 6-1 due to the Frenchman's four-goal involvement. While speaking to the press, the Italian boss said, "The fact he’s scored so many goals might make you forget that he also combining well and coming deeper to play assists. He’s a forward who doesn’t only score goals. He’s complete in every sense."