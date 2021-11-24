Karim Benzema Sex-tape Case: Real Madrid Forward Handed 1-year Suspended Jail Term & Fine

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema on Wednesday was found guilty of blackmailing fellow French footballer Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape and was handed a one-year suspended jail term along with a fine. The French forward had been placed under formal investigation since 2015. According to a BBC report, the judge has ordered Real Madrid football star to pay a fine of €75,000.

Karim Benzema sex tape scandal: What happened to others involved in the case

As per the BBC report, the maximum sentence Karim Benzema could have received was a five-year term in prison and up to €90k fine. Benzema was one of five people put on trial last month over the attempt to extort Frenchman Mathieu Valbuena. The report further states that the Real Madrid striker was not present at the trial in October, nor during the morning’s tribunal. The remaining four were found to have been directly involved in the incident and have been handed sanctions ranging from 18-month suspended sentences to two and a half years in prison.

According to Get French Football News, FFF president Noël Le Graët has previously told Le Parisien that the outcome of the trial would have no bearing on Benzema’s availability for selection to the French national team for the coming months. As the striker is able to appeal the decision, for the time being, he will not be frozen out of the team, as he was for nearly six years as a result of the case.

Was Karim Benzema arrested? Everything you need to know about sex tape episode

The Karim Benzema sex tape scandal had stunned the world as well as the football community in France back in 2015 following which the Real Madrid forward and Mathieu Valbuena lost their place in the national team. The incident happened when the two footballers were at a French training camp. As per BBC report, at the camp, Benzema put pressure on Valbuena to pay off the blackmailers, whom he had conspired with to act as an intermediary. The footballer had denied the allegations and said that he was only trying to help Valbuena.

Will Karim Benzema lose a chance to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Karim Benzema was recently named in the list of nominees for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award. The French forward had an outstanding season with his club and also helped his country stage a comeback against Belgium in the Nations League semi-final. Following the nomination Benzema had said I’ve been dreaming of winning the Ballon d’Or since I was a kid, it’s a dream that all of us footballers have. It’s true that the most important thing is the team, but when you help your team win, when you play well and score lots of goals, the next thing to have in mind is the Ballon d’Or. So I’m going to do everything I can and work as hard as possible to hopefully, one day, win it and achieve this dream I’ve had since I was a kid." It remains to be seen if the verdict will have any effect on his chances of winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or.