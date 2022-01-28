Karim Benzema Shares Photo Of His Son And Ronaldo Jr Together; Football Fans Go Berserk

French football sensation and Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and shared a picture of his son posing with Portuguese superstar, and one of the greatest footballers of the generation Cristiano Ronaldo. Both footballers are known for the bond and friendship that they developed while playing together for Real Madrid, which has now been passed on to the next generation. In the picture shared by Benzema, Cristiano’s and his sons can be spotted donning their respective father’s jerseys, while the picture was merged with both footballer’s national team shirts.

Meanwhile, sharing the picture on Friday, Benzema captioned it saying, “What else”, highlighting the bond shared by both footballers. The picture of the youngsters wearing the international jersey’s recreated a picture of both strikers, taken during the Euro 2020, in the summer of 2021. Benzema and Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and helped the team become one of the most dominant football clubs in the world.

Football fans go berserk of spotting Benzema's tweet

Greatest duo in the history of football 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DDo2qA9vXY — Omar Al Khoori (@OmarAlkhoori7) January 28, 2022

People really wanted to make it seem like Benzema had beef with ronaldo smh pic.twitter.com/UVEliPevWy — 𝐈𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐦💤 (@Ibrahim__FN) January 28, 2022

Benzema and Ronaldo earned four UEFA Champions League titles for Real Madrid

Both footballers earned a staggering four UEFA Champions League titles together for Real Madrid, before Ronaldo left the club in 2018, in order to join Serie A side Juventus. Benzema continued playing for Real Madrid in the La Liga and following Ronaldo’s exit, he became the most valuable player in the team. Ronaldo played a total of 438 matches for Real Madrid and contributed with a total of 458 goals. At the same time, Benzema has played 587 matches for the team across competitions and has scored 303 goals so far.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo's club football stats in 2021-22 season

While Ronaldo is currently plying his trade for the Manchester United, having moved to the team in the summer transfer window of 2021, Benzema is in the form of his life playing for Real Madrid. In the 2021-22 season, Benzema has scored a total of 24 goals for the La Liga side in 28 matches across competitions. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals for the Premier League giants in 24 matches across all competitions.

(Image: AP/@Benzema/Twitter)