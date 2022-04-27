Karim Benzema Surpasses Lionel Messi, Records More UCL SF Goals Than Argentine Talisman

Manchester City vs Real Madrid was an edge-of-the-seat thriller with Pep Guardiola's team winning the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final by a 4-3 margin. Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernado Silva found the back of the net for Manchester City, while for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema scored a brace, with Vinicius Junior scoring a goal as well. Besides scoring two goals, Karim Benzema also surpassed Lionel Messi's Champions League record.

Champions League: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema breaks Lionel Messi's record

Karim Benzema has now scored more UCL semi-final goals (7) than Lionel Messi (6). With 14 goals, Benzema went level with Lionel Messi's record, which came during the 2011-12 Champions League season. Apart from levelling and breaking Lionel Messi's record, Karim Benzema also became the first player in Champions League history to score as many as five goals away from home in the knockout stages against clubs from a single nation in a season.

Champions League semi-final 1st leg: Real Madrid vs Manchester City highlights

The much-anticipated semi-final first leg started with Manchester City taking an early lead against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne headed in the earliest Champions League semi-final goal to give the home team a solid start. Manchester City doubled their lead, with Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net for the home team. Karim Benzema reduced the deficit with a superb volley goal following Ferland Mendy's cross.

The second half started with Riyad Mahrez racing clear to hit his shot against the post. Phil Foden made it 3-1 for Manchester City following a cross from Fernandinho. Vinícius Junior kept Real Madrid in the match as he skipped past Fernandinho within two minutes of City's goal and scored through a solo effort.

Bernardo Silva extended Manchester City's lead to 4-2 after thumping a shot past Thibaut Courtois from 20 metres away. Aymeric Laporte's handball gave Benzema the chance to become the outright top scorer in the competition this season and the Frenchman scored a Panenka to keep Real Madrid alive in the competition heading into the second leg of the semi-final.