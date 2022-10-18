Karim Benzema Wins Ballon D'Or 2022: Why Was Real Madrid Striker Given Best Player Trophy?

Karim Benzema on Monday ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Ballon d’Or dominance by winning the award for the first time. The Real Madrid striker who had an incredible 2022 season beat former Liverpool striker Sadio Mané and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the title. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956. The award was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karim Benzema's road to Ballon d’Or 2022 glory

For the first time this year, the Ballon d’Or was based on achievements from the past season. It had previously been awarded based on performances throughout calendar years. The 34-year-old was already an overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d’Or 2022 award after an outstanding season with Real Madrid. Benzema found the back of the net 44 times with Madrid, which also included 15 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema also equalled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker single-handedly dragged his team to the final of European football's elite competition where they beat Liverpool to lift the title. Apart from the Champions League trophy, Benzema won the Supercopa, La Liga and the UEFA Super Cup. The French striker became the fifth player from his country to win the award after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin and Zinedine Zidane.



List of other Ballon d'Or 2022 award winners

Alexia Putellas successfully defended the Women’s Ballon d’Or award which she had won last season. The Barcelona star retained the trophy ahead of Beth Mead of Arsenal and Sam Kerr of Chelsea. Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season. She also became the first player to win the award twice in the women's category. The other awards included the Kopa Trophy which is given to the best player in the under-21 category. Barcelona midfielder Gavi won the award. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was given the Gerd Müller award for the best striker of the year. The Lev Yashin award which is given to the best goalkeeper went to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois. Ballon d’Or organizers added a humanitarian prize named after the late Brazil midfielder Socrates. The trophy went to Sadio Mané for his charity work in Senegal including building a hospital and school donations.