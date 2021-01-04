KAS Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Kasimpasa host Fenerbahce in the Matchday 16 clash of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium with the kick-off on Monday, January 4 at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the KAS vs FEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and other details of the match.

Fenerbahce start the match as the sixth-ranked team on the Turkish Super Lig table. They have managed to win eight games, and have drawn two and lost four matches of their 14 games, which have helped them register an impressive 26 points to their tally. A victory against Kasimpasa will help Erol Bulut's men break through into the top four as they look to strengthen their position at the top half of the table.

Kasimpasa, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom half of the Turkish Super Lig standings. With just 5 wins alongside six losses and four draws, Fuat Capa's men have earned 19 points from 15 games. After tasting defeat in their two consecutive matches, Kasimpasa managed to play out a 2-2 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir. They now look to enter the top 10 on the table.

Also Read Jadon Sancho Misses Sitter During Dortmund's Win Over Wolfsburg, Man Utd Fans Mock Forward

KAS vs FEN team news

Kasimpasa will start the match without Aytac Kara who remains suspended for the hosts. They will also be without the services of Tarkan Serbest, Ramazan Kose, Julian Jeanvier and Gilbert Koomson who will be unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Fenerbahce on the other hand will be without Luiz Gustavo and Serdar Aziz. Caner Erkin is also expected to be sidelined for the trip to Kasimpasa while Ozan Tufan remains doubtful for the Monday night game.

KAS vs FEN Playing 11

Kasimpasa - Taskiran , Hadergjonaj, Brecka,Tirpan, Haddadi, Sadiku, Erdogan, Hajradinovic, Carius, Hodzic, Varga

Fenerbahce - Bayindir, Perotti, Tisserand, Sangare,Valencia, Novak, Sosa, Lemos, Yandas, Samatta, Pelkas

Also Read Lionel Messi Marks 500 LaLiga Games With Milestone 200th Assist In Barcelona Win: WATCH

KAS vs FEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - E. Taskiran

Defenders - M. Lemos, F. Novak, N. Sagnare

Midfielders - H. Hajradinovic, D. Perotti, Y. Erdogan, D. Pelkas, J. Sosa

Strikers - A. Hodzic, M. Samatta

Also Read FC Tokyo Clinch J.League Levain Cup After Edging Kashiwa Reysol 2-1

KAS vs FEN Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain - A. Hodzic or J. Sosa

Vice-Captain - M. Samatta or E. Taskiran

KAS vs FEN Match Prediction

We predict Fenerbahçe to walk away as winners at the end of the game.

Prediction- Kasımpaşa 0-1 Fenerbahçe

Also Read Adailton Scores In 74th Minute To Help FC Tokyo Clinch Levain Cup

Note: The above KAS vs FEN Dream11 prediction, KAS vs FEN match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, KAS vs FEN Dream11 team and KAS vs FEN playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result