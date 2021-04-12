KAS Vs YEN Dream11: Kasimpasa vs Yeni Malatyaspor Prediction, Team News & Other Match Info

Kasimpasa are set to take on Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig clash om Monday. The Turkish League clash is set to be played on Monday, April 12 at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM. Let's have a look at the KAS vs YEN Dream11 team, top picks, and other details of the match.

KAS vs YEN Dream11 Match Preview

Kasimpasa will head into the match following a string of poor performances as they have registered only one win in their last five outings while losing the same number of games and playing out three draws. After their 1-1 draw against Denizlispor in their last outing, the hosts find themselves occupying the 15th spot on the Turkish Super Lig table. They have now recorded just 9 wins from 32 games, while drawing eight matches and losing 15 games in the season so far.

With 35 points against their name, Kasimpasa will be wary of a slip up against their Monday opponents as they are breathing down their necks and a loss to Yeni Malatyaspor could led to the hosts nearing the relegation zone.

Just like their opponents, Yeni Malatyaspor, too have been pretty inconsistent lately, having failed to pick up a single win in their last five matches. Heading into the match as the 16th placed team on the league table, the visitors have pocketed seven wins this season while losing from 12 games and playing out the same number of losses. With 33 points against their name, Yeni Malatyaspor trial Kasimpasa by just 2 points and will see this match as an opportunity to move up to 13th place in the league standings and steer clear of the 18th placed relegation-threatened Kayserispor, who also have 33 against their name.

KAS vs YEN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Hodzolic or A. Buyuk

Vice-Captain - B. Tetteh or Y. Erdogan

KAS vs YEN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – R. Kose

Defenders – S. Kaya, O. Haddadi, K. Hafez, F. Hadergjonaj

Midfielders – H. Hajradinovic, A. Buyuk, Y. Erdogan, A. Acquah

Strikers – B. Tetteh, A. Hodzolic

KAS vs YEN Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Kasimpasa to eke out a narrow win at the end of 90 minutes

Prediction - Kasimpasa 1-0 Yeni Malatyaspor.

Note: The above KAS vs YEN Dream11 prediction, KAS vs YEN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAS vs YEN Dream11 Team and KAS vs YEN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.