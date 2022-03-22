Kashmir’s Danish Farooq Included In India's 25-member Squad, J&K LG Sends Good Wishes

Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated footballer Danish Farooq over his selection in the Indian National Football Team. Danish is amongst the 25 players who have been picked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to play in the upcoming friendlies against Belarus and Bahrain. Manoj Sinha turned to his official Twitter handle to send good wishes to Danish and said his selection will inspire many more youngsters in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Congratulations to Danish Farooq on his selection in National Football Team for the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus. His hardwork, passion, and determination will inspire many more J&K's youth. My best wishes to him," Manoj Sinha's office wrote on Twitter.

The Indian team arrived in Bahrain on Monday, where they are slated to play the two friendlies, which will be part of their preparation for the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The Indian team is scheduled to play the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata from June 8 onwards. India is part of Group D, which consists of Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia.

Apart from Danish, a total of six players from the group of 25 have received their maiden international call-up, including Prabhsukhan Gill, Anwar Ali, Hormipam Ruivah, Roshan Singh, VP Suhair, and Aniket Yadav.

“We are playing Bahrain and Belarus, and they are better-ranked sides than us. But whatever the rankings are, you need to do it on the pitch. Bahrain will show us where we stand. We will give chances to some young players who have played well in the Hero ISL this season to see how much we can use them for the qualifiers in June,” Head Coach Igor Stimac said in a statement.

Final list of 25 players:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh.

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali.

