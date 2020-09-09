KAW Vs VIS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J-League Live Game Info

J-League leaders Kawasaki Frontale will lock horns with Vissel Kobe that boasts of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta in its line-up, as they look to extend their lead at the top. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium. Here is the KAW vs VIS Dream11 prediction and KAW vs VIS Dream11 team news for the game that kicks off at 3 PM IST.

KAW vs VIS live: KAW vs VIS Dream11 prediction and preview

Kawasaki Frontale lead the J-League with 38 points in 15 games this campaign. Kawasaki are unbeaten in the past four games, with a sensational 3-1 victory against Yokohama F Marinos in the previous fixture. On the other hand, Vissel Kobe are placed 10th on the league table, having bagged 19 points in 15 games. Interestingly, Vissel Kobe are yet to bag a win in the past four games, with the previous clash against Shinan Bellmare ending in a 1-1 draw.

KAW vs VIS Dream11 prediction: KAW vs VIS Dream11 team news

Kawasaki Frontale: Eisuke Fujishima, Diogo Mateus, Jesiel Cardoso Miranda, Kaito Kamiya, Jung Sung-ryong, Kenta Tanno, Shunsuke Ando, Kyohei Noborizato, Miki Yamane, Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita, Hokuto Shimoda, Kaoru Mitoma, Kazuya Yamamura, Kengo Nakamura, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Akihiro Ienaga, Kento Tachibanada, Koki Harada, Manabu Saito, Zain Issaka, Reo Hatate, Leandro Damiao, Taisei Miyashiro, Yu Kobayashi, Ryota Oshima, Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yasuto Wakizaka

Vissel Kobe: Hiroki Iikura, Hirofumi Watanabe, Leo Osaki, Ryuho Kikuchi, Daiya Maekawa, Kenshin Yoshimaru, Genta Ito, Dankler Luis, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Daigo Nishi, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryo Hatsuse, So Fujitani, Andres Iniesta, Yuta Goke, Takuya Yasui, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka, Kyogo Furuhashi, Keijiro Ogawa, Dyanfres Douglas, Noriaki Fujimoto, Junya Tanaka, Yutaro Oda

KAW vs VIS Dream11 prediction: KAW vs VIS playing 11

Goalkeeper: Jung Sung-ryong

Defenders: Diogo Mateus, Kyohei Noborizato, Dankler Luis, Hirofumi Watanabe

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (c), Yasuto Wakizaka, Kyogo Furuhashi

Forwards: Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi (v), Yutaro Oda

KAW vs VIS live: KAW vs VIS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Kawasaki Frontale: Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi

Vissel Kobe: Andres Iniesta, Kyogo Furuhashi

KAW vs VIS match prediction

VIS start as favourites to win as per our KAW vs VIS match prediction.

Note: The KAW vs VIS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KAW vs VIS playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Andres Iniesta Twitter