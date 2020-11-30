KAY Vs FKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig Match Preview

Kayserispor welcome Fatih Karagumruk to the Buyuksehir Belediyesi Kadir Has in Matchday 10 of the Super Lig. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 10:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our KAY vs FKS Dream11 prediction, KAY vs FKS Dream11 team and the probable KAY vs FKS playing 11.

KAY vs FKS live: KAY vs FKS dream11 prediction and preview

Kayserispor are 18th in the table and are in the danger zone, while newly promoted Fatih Karagumruk have started on a good note, ranked 8th. However, the team will have to keep their consistency and put in their 100% if they are to stay afloat in this very long and competitive season. The season is nearing the end of its first quarter and the table could rapidly change. Both teams will look to make the most of this game and based on current form, our KAY vs FKS match prediction is a closely-edged victory for Fatih Karagumruk.

KAY vs FKS live: Kayserispor vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head

The two sides have never gone head-to-head and this will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

KAY vs FKS Dream11 prediction: Probable KAY vs FKS playing 11

Kayserispor probable 11 - Silviu Lung Jr, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Miguel Lopes, Cristian Săpunaru, Aziz Behich, Aaron Lennon, Gustavo Campanharo, Zoran Kvrzic, Hasan Acar, Manuel Fernandes, Denis Alibec

Fatih Karagumruk probable 11 - Emiliano Viviano, Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Lucas Biglia, Alassane Ndao, Badou N’Diaye, Jure Balkovec, Erik Sabo, Ervin Zukanovic, Aatif Chahechouhe, Artur Sobiech

KAY vs FKS live: Top picks for KAY vs FKS Dream11 team

KAY vs FKS live: Kayserispor top picks

Gustavo Campanharo

Zoran Kvrzic

KAY vs FKS live: Fatih Karagumruk top picks

Erik Sabo

Artur Sobiech

KAY vs FKS Dream11 prediction: KAY vs FKS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Viviano

Defenders - Enzo Roco, Eric Lichaj, Miguel Lopes, Aziz Behich

Midfielders - Zoran Kvrzic, Gustavo Campanharo (VC), Erik Sabo (C), Badou N’Diaye

Forwards - Artur Sobiech, Denis Alibec

Note: The above KAY vs FKS Dream11 prediction, KAY vs FKS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAY vs FKS Dream11 team and KAY vs FKS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fatih Karagumruk Instagram