KAY Vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Live

Kayserispor will battle it out with Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig this week. The match will be played on Monday, July 13, 2020. Here is the KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, KAY vs GAZ Dream11 team news, KAY vs GAZ Dream11 top picks, schedule and match preview.

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kadir Has Stadium

Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

Time: 9 pm IST

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Gaziantep are placed eighth on the Turkish Super Lig table. They have bagged 41 points in 31 games. Gaziantep were defeated 3-1 by Konyaspor in their previous league clash. Kayserispor occupy the 16th spot on the table with 31 points in as many games. They were defeated by Rizespor 3-2 in the previous clash.

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: KAY vs GAZ Dream11 team news

Kayserispor: Silviu Lung Jr, Dogan Alemdar, Hakan Arikan, Ismail Cipe, Eray Iscan, Yasir Subasi, Diego Angelo, Zoran Kvrzvic, Ben Rienstra, Cristian Sapunaru, Miguel Lopes, Mert Kula, Oguzhan Capar, Emre Tasdemir, Alpay Celebi, Ramazan Civelek, Bernard Mensah, Hasan Acar, Mario Situm, Ziya Alkurt, Nurettin Korkmuz, Aksel Aktas, Emre Demir, Gustavo Campanharo, Brice Djedje, Cenk Sahin, Furkan Polat, Anthony Uzodimma, Pedro Henrique, Artem Kravets, Omer Uzun, Muris Mesanovic

Gaziantep: Gunay Guvenc, Mustafa Burak-Boznan, Haydar Yilmaz, Kana Biyik, Junior Morais, Alin Tosca, Papy Djilobodji, Mehmet Ugurlu, Ulas Zengin, Pawel Oldowski, Oguz Ceylan, Guray Vural, Alexandru Maxim, Andre Sousa, Jefferson Nogueira, Morais, Olarenwaju Kayode, Kenan Ozer, Jean Kana-Biyik, Souleymane Diarra, Raman Chibsah, Hasan Yurtseven, Furkan Soyalp, Kubilay Aktas, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Patrick Twumasi, Muhammet Demir, Barlomeij Pawlowski, Mudgat Celik.

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: KAY vs GAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Silviu Lung Jr

Defenders: Junior Morais, Oguz Ceylan, Yasir Subasi, Diego Angel

Midfielders: Bernard Mensah, Hasan Acar (vc), Guray Vural

Forwards: Patrick Twumasi, Muhammet Demir (c), Artem Kravets

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: KAY vs GAZ Dream11 top picks

Gaziantep: Patrick Twumasi, Muhammet Demir

Kayserispor: Artem Kravets, Hasan Acar

KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction

Gaziantep are the favourites in the game.

Note: The KAY vs GAZ Dream11 prediction is based on own analysis. The KAY vs GAZ Dream11 top picks and KAY vs GAZ Dream11 team selection do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Kayserispor Twitter