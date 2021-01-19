KAY Vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Preview

Kayserispor are set to play against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig - Round 20 match. The Turkish Super League fixture is set to be played at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium on Tuesday, January 19, with kick-off at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KAY vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

12th ranked Istanbul Basaksehir take on relegation-threatened Kayserispor as both the teams play their 19th match of the Turkish Super League. While Kayserispor will look to get out of the drop zone and try to snatch a point or more from this fixture, their opponents Istanbul Basaksehir will aim to break into the top 10 of the table.

KAY vs IBKS Dream11 Team (Squads)

Kayserispor - Ismail Cipe, Dogan Alemdar, Aaron Lennon, Silviu Lung Jr, , Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Abdulkadir Tasdan, Nurettin Korkmaz, Zoran Kvrzic, Ilhan Depe, Cristian Sapunaru, Pedro Henrique, Miguel Lopes,Oguzhan Capar,, Aziz Behich, Karahan Subasi, Baris Emirhan Dogan, Manuel Fernandes, Harisson Manzala, Hasan Acar, Emre Demircan, Mehmet Eray Özbek, Adem Dogan, Denis Alibec, Talha Sar, Ahmet Kartal, Muhammed Arikan,Ilhan Parlak Yaw Ackah, Wilfried Kanga, Mugdat Celik, Daniel Avramovski Omer Uzun, Arslan, Okan Acar, Joseph Attamah, Gustavo Campanharo

Istanbul Başakşehir FK - Okechukwu Azubuike, Demba Ba, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Enes Karakus, Enzo Crivelli, Edin Višća, Nacer Chadli, Giuliano, İrfan Can Kahveci, Deniz Türüç, Berkay Özcan, Danijel Aleksić, Mehmet Topal,Atabey Çiçek, Mahmut Tekdemir, Kerim Frei, Emir Şenocak,Rafael, Mete Kaan Demir, Serhan Uresin, Yunus Emre Baloglu, Martin Škrtel, Ravil Tagir, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo,Hasan Ali Kaldırım, Junior Caiçara, Carlos Ponck, Alexandru Epureanu,, Cemali Sertel, Emre Kaplan,Muhammed Şengezer, Uğur Uçar, Volkan Babacan, Muhammed Emin Sarikaya, Ahmet Said Kivanc, Deniz Dilmen, Mert Günok

KAY vs IBKS Playing 11 (predicted )

Kayserispor- Dogan Alemdar, Zoran Kvrzic, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Wilfried Kanga, Aziz Behich, Cristian Sapunaru, Manuel Fernandes, Aaron Lennon, Joseph Attamah, Daniel Avramovski, Pedro Henrique

Istanbul Basaksehir- Volkan Babacan, Alexandru Epureanu, Rafael, Carlos Ponck, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Deniz Turuc, Mahmut Tekdemir, Irfan Can Kahveci, Danijel Aleksic, Enzo Crivelli, Demba Ba

KAY vs IBKS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Dogan Alemdar

Defenders- Rafael, Cristian Sapunaru, Alexandru Epureanu, Zoran Kvrzic

Midfielders- Danijel Aleksic, Aaron Lennon, Mahmut Tekdemir

Strikers- Demba Ba, Pedro Henrique, Enzo Crivelli

KAY vs IBKS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Enzo Crivelli or Pedro Henrique

Vice-Captain- Demba Ba or Aaron Lennon

KAY vs IBKS Match Prediction

We predict a draw as the result of this match with the teams likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction- Kayserispor 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Note: The above KAY vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, KAY vs IBKS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAY vs IBKS Dream11 Team and KAY vs IBKS playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.