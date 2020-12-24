KAY Vs KON Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Turkish Super Liga 2020 Match Preview

Kayserispor is set to play Konyaspor in their next Turkish Super Lig 2020 fixture. The Super Lig game will be played at Buyuksehir Belediyesi Kadir Has on Thursday, December 24, 2020, and kick off at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at KAY vs KON Dream11 prediction, KAY vs KON match prediction, and other details of the match.

#️⃣ #AnadoluKartalı

🆚 Hes Kablo Kayserispor

🗓 24.12.2020

🕓 16.00

📍 Kayseri

🏟 Kadir Has Stadyumu

👤 Ali Palabıyık

📲 #BugünGünlerdenKonyaspor pic.twitter.com/03q6lfwbBX — İttifak Holding Konyaspor (@konyaspor) December 23, 2020

Konyaspor are currently slotted 12th on the Super Lig table. Of their 12 matches, they have managed to register only 4 wins with other games ending in 3 draws and 5 remaining losses. Konyaspora's tally of the point is currently at 15 points as they aim to win today and move up in their rankings. On the other hand, relegation-threatened Kayserispor are currently 19th on the Super Lig standings. With 10 points of 12 games, their Super Lig record reflects as two wins, four draws, and six losses.

KAY vs KON Dream11 team (Squads)

Kayserispor - Ismail Cipe, Dogan Alemdar, Aaron Lennon, Silviu Lung Jr, , Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Abdulkadir Tasdan, Nurettin Korkmaz, Zoran Kvrzic, Ilhan Depe, Cristian Sapunaru, Pedro Henrique, Miguel Lopes,Oguzhan Capar,, Aziz Behich, Karahan Subasi, Baris Emirhan Dogan, Manuel Fernandes, Harisson Manzala, Hasan Acar, Emre Demircan, Mehmet Eray Özbek, Adem Dogan, Denis Alibec, Talha Sar, Ahmet Kartal, Muhammed Arikan,Ilhan Parlak Yaw Ackah, Wilfried Kanga, Mugdat Celik, Daniel Avramovski Omer Uzun, Arslan, Okan Acar, Joseph Attamah, Gustavo Campanharo

Also Read Carabao Cup Semi-final To Witness Manchester Derby Clash After Red Devils Defeat Everton

Konyaspor - Ahmet Calik, Ugur Demirok, Adil Demirbag, Ibrahim Sehic, Nejc Skubic, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Deni Milosevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Oguz Kagan Gucteki ,Guilherme Sityá, Alper Uludag,Sener Kaya, Levan Shengelia, Emre Pehlivan, Eray Birniçan,Erdon Daci, Ali Karakaya, Izzet Karaboga, Ahmet Karademir, Faruku Miya, Omer Ali Sahiner

KAY vs KON playing 11

Kayserispor: Silviu Lung, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Aziz Behich, Zoran Kvrzic, Yasir Subasi, Manuel Fernandes, Pedro Henrique, Cristian Sapunaru, Joseph Attamah, Miguel Lopes, Gustavo Campanharo

Also Read Atletico Madrid Star Kieran Trippier Slapped With 10-week Ban For Breaching Betting Rules

Konyaspor: Ibrahim Sehic, Guilherme Sityá, Ugur Demirok, Omer Ali Sahiner, Faruku Miya, Alper Uludag, Levan Shengelia, Ahmet Calik, Deni Milosevic, Artem Kravets, Marin Anicic

KAY vs KON Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Silviu Lung

Defenders- Yasir Subasi, Miguel Lopes, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, A. Behich

Midfielders- Faruku Miya, Zoran Kvrzic, Deni Milosevic, Levan Shengelia

Forwards- Artem Kravets (VC), Omer Ali Sahiner (C)

Also Read Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Reveals Visit From Guardiola Ahead Of Man United UCL Clash

KAY vs KON match prediction

We predict a win for Konyaspor at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Inter Milan Chief Confirms Christian Eriksen Exit Talks After Nightmare Stint At San Siro

Note: The above KAY vs KON Dream11 prediction, KAY vs KON Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAY vs KON Dream11 Team and KAY vs KON playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.