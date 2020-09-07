KAZ Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League will see Kazakhstan lock horns with Belarus after a victory in the previous game. The match will be played on Monday, September 7 at the Ortaliq Stadion, Kazakhstan. Here is our KAZ vs BLR Dream11 prediction and KAZ vs BLR Dream11 team for the game that kicks off at 7.30 pm IST.

Also Read | Switzerland extends Germany's wait for win in Nations League

KAZ vs BLR live: KAZ vs BLR Dream11 prediction and preview

Kazakhstan arrive into the game on the back of a victory in the opening matchday of the Nations League. Kazakhstan defeated Lithuania 2-0 in the previous game to claim the second spot in Group L with three points to their credit. On the other hand, Belarus had an unimpressive start in the campaign with a 2-0 defeat inflicted by Albania last Saturday.

Also Read | Nations League: England beats Iceland 1-0 after dramatic end

KAZ vs BLR Dream11 prediction: KAZ vs BLR Dream11 team, squad list

Kazakhstan: Stas Pokatilov, Marat Bystrov, Olzhas Kerymzhanov, Danil Ustimenko, Dmytro Nepohodov, Nuraly Alip, Aleksandr Marochkin, Yan Vorogovskiy, Temirlan Yerlanov, Dmitri Miroshnichenko, Abzal Beisebekov, Duman Narzildaev, Aybol Abiken, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Timur Dosmagambetov, Serhiy Malyi,Askhat Tagybergen, Yuri Pertsukh, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Sergey Khizhnichenko, Islambek Kuat, Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Abat Aymbetov, Maxim Fedin.

Belarus: Alyaksandr Hutar, Yahor Khatkevich, Sergey Ignatovich, Aleksandr Martynovich, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Naumov, Nikolay Zolotov, Maksim Shvyatsow, Roman Yuzepchuk, Ivan Bakhar, Andrey Khachaturyan, Aleksander Selvaya, Yury Kayalvow, Max Ebong, Aleksandr Sachivko, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Nekhajchik, Igor Stasevich, Evgeni Yablonski, Yuri Kovalev, Vitali Lisakovich, Stanislav Drahun, Maksim Skavysh, Dzmitry Podstrelaw.

Also Read | Mbappé, Sterling rediscover scoring touch in Nations League

KAZ vs BLR Dream11 prediction: KAZ vs BLR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dmytro Nepohodov

Batsmen: Olzhas Kerymzhanov, Aleksandr Marochkin, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Naumov

All-rounders: Pavel Nekhajchik, Igor Stasevich, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev

Bowlers: Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Vitali Lisakovich

Also Read | Nations League: Mbappé's goal gives France 1-0 win at Sweden

KAZ vs BLR live: KAZ vs BLR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Kazakhstan: Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan

Belarus: Vitali Lisakovich, Pavel Nyakhaychyk

KAZ vs BLR match prediction

Kazakhstan start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The KAZ vs BLR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KAZ vs BLR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Kazakhastan Football Instagram