KBFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Kerala Blasters FC take on Bengaluru FC in their upcoming Indian Super League match on Wednesday. The fixture will take place at GMC Stadium on Wednesday, January 20. and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒! 🟡#KBFCBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/aqF1zJSXBY — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 20, 2021

Seventh-ranked Bengaluru FC will take on 10th-placed Kerala Blasters in a South Indian Derby as both teams look to gain three crucial points. While Bengaluru are winless in their last five games, Kerala Blasters are on a two-match unbeaten run and will be hoping to capitalise on the same by improving their ranking as the ISL season progresses.

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 team (Squads)

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Khan, Muheet Khan, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Abdul Hakku, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalruatthara, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Givson Singh, Rahul KP, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Arjun Jayaraj, Yendrembam Denechandra, Ritwik Das, Ayush Adhikari, Nongdamba Naorem, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Jeakson Singh, Gary Hooper, Rohit Kumar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Joe Zoherliana, Dipesh Chauhan, Biswa Darjee, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Lara Sharma, Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Udanta Singh, Parag Srivas, Namgyal Bhutia, Wungngayam Muirang, Thoi Singh, Leon Augustin, Dimas Delgado, Pratik Chaudhari, Erik Paartalu, Deshorn Brown, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth

KBFC vs BFC Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

Defenders: Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Erik Paartulu

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Jordan Murray or Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain- Vicente Gomez or Cleiton Silva

KBFC vs BFC Match Prediction

Bengaluru FC recorded a massive 4-2 win during their last match against Kerala Blasters. Another match against them will provide the perfect opportunity for Bengaluru FC to shrug off their poor form and get back to winning ways. Kerala Blasters on the other hand will aim to take their revenge for their thrashing in December last year. With both teams likely to cancel each other we predict a draw as the result of this match.

Prediction- Kerala Blasters 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Note: The above KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Team and KBFC vs BFC playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.