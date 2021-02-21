KBFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL 2021 Live Stream Details And More

A South Indian Derby awaits us in the Indian Super League as two of the region's biggest teams, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC clash against each other on Sunday. The ISL fixture is set to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium on Sunday, February 21 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KBFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this ISL clash. The KBFC vs CFC live streaming can be found on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Our penultimate clash of the season takes us back to Bambolim 🏟️#KBFCCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/noPhLhQHlj — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 19, 2021

KBFC vs CFC live: BFC vs FCG Dream11 match preview

Kerala Blasters have had a torrid time in the ongoing Indian Super League season. Currently slotted at 10th on the table, the hosts have managed to register only three wins from 18 games. With 16 points against their tally, Ishfaq Ahmed's men walk into the match after suffering a humiliating 0-4 defeat in the hands of Hyderabad FC. With the clash against Chennaiyin FC being their penultimate match of the season, the hosts will be aiming to register a win and end the tournament on a high.

Chelnnaiyin FC, on the other hand, have been comparably better than their opponents as they walk into the match following a two-match unbeaten run. Currently sitting at the 8th position on the ISL table, the two-time ISL champions have registered only three wins and accumulated 19 points so far. They saw their last two matches again FC Goa and NorthEast United FC end in draws Csaba Laszlo's men enter this match following the highest number of draws (10) registered in the league this season. The visitors will be aiming to finish their half-chances and hoping to convert their draws into wins as the tournament is nearing the end of its group stages.

KBFC vs CFC Playing 11s (Probable)

Kerala Blasters - Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspual, Rahim Ali, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Jakub Sylvestyr.

KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Albino Gomes

Defenders - Enes Sipovic, Costa Nhamoinesu, Reagan Singh, Bakary Kone

Midfielders - Rahul KP, Memo Moura, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte (C)

Strikers - Jakub Sylvestyr, Jordan Murray (VC)

KBFC vs CFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Jordan Murray, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestyr and Rahul KP.

KBFC vs CFC Match Prediction

Both the teams walk into the game with similar outcomes as they are separated by just two points. They played out a goalless draw during their previous meeting in November 2020 and are expected to end the match with a similar result.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

Note: The above KBFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs CFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team and KBFC vs CFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.