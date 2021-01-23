KBFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Hero ISL 2021 Match Preview

Kerala Blasters FC square off against FC Goa in their next match of the Indian Super League. The match is slated to be held on Saturday, January 23 at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim and kickoff at 7:30 PM IST. Let's look at the KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this ISL encounter.

A 3⃣-game unbeaten streak 🟡 ⚔️ a 5⃣-game unbeaten streak 🟠@KeralaBlasters and @FCGoaOfficial have been on 🔥



Which team can continue this momentum in #KBFCFCG?#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/PnYOgBTQMM — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 23, 2021

Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their last three games and will start the match brimming with confidence following their narrow 2-1 win against Bengaluru FC. Currently at the 9th position on the table, they have registered three wins, drawn four, and suffered from five losses with 13 points against their name. Kibu Vicuna's men will be aiming to carry on their unbeaten run and jump up possibly the 5th position.

FC Goa, on the other hand, are ranked third on the ISL table with 19 points against their name. They have won five games, drawn four and lost 3 matches from 12 games with their last outing ending in a 1-1 draw again ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Currently, on a five-match unbeaten run, FC Goa will start the match as favourites and will look to bridge the difference between them and the second-placed Mohun Bagan FC

KBFC vs FCG Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Yondrembem Denechandra, Costa Nhamoinesu, Juande, Sandeep Singh, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper.

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, James Donachie, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza.

KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Albino Gomes

Defenders - Ivan Gonzalez, Costa Nhamoinesu, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders - Jeakson Singh, Edu Bedia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Rahul KP

Strikers - Gary Hooper

KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Jeakson Singh or Brandon Fernandes

Vice-Captain- Edu Bedia or Rahul KP

KBFC vs FCG Match Prediction

Both Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will play the match with impactful players missing in their respective starting 11s. While FC Goa will be without the services of Igor Angulo, Kerala Blasters FC will have to work without Jessel Carneiro, Jordan Murray, and Facundo Pereyra. However, FC Goa boast of a strong squad and might just be able to pipe out a narrow win for themselves in this clash.

Prediction - Kerala Blasters FC 0-1 FC Goa

Note: The above KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and KBFC vs FCG playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.