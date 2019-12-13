KBFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2019-20 on Friday, December 13. Jamshedpur will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back draws with a win over Kerala. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a KBFC vs JFC Dream11 line-up.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Date- Friday, December 13
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Back home in the #HeroISL for a special matchday tomorrow! 💚#KBFCJFC #YennumKerala pic.twitter.com/jGfxUF8aOG— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 12, 2019
Kerala Blasters FC are rooted to the bottom of the ISL points table with just 6 points after 7 games. They have won just once in the league while losing thrice so far. They haven't had a single win in the last 5 matches played.
Two draws in a row meant Jamshedpur FC dropped to third in the league, but a win in Kochi would ensure they jump back to the top of the ISL table. In the total of seven matches played, they have three wins, three draws and one loss.
A win against @KeralaBlasters will take us to the 🔝 of the @Indsuperleague table! ✅— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 12, 2019
Read what Coach Antonio had to say ahead of #KBFCJFC. 👇#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/dqdmr3obTJ
Rehenesh TP (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohammad Rakip, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Cidoncha, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sahal Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni
Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Mobashir Rahman, Noe Acosta, C.K Vineeth, Sergei Castel
Captain: Sergei Castel
Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche
Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul
Defenders: Robin Gurung, Tiri, Jessel Carneiro
Midfielders: Cidoncha, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni
Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Sergei Castel, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Jamshedpur FC
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.