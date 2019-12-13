KBFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2019-20 on Friday, December 13. Jamshedpur will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back draws with a win over Kerala. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a KBFC vs JFC Dream11 line-up.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Date- Friday, December 13

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Also Read | Arsenal Draw 2-2 At Liege To Qualify For The Round Of 32 Of The Europa League

KBFC vs JFC team preview

Kerala Blasters FC are rooted to the bottom of the ISL points table with just 6 points after 7 games. They have won just once in the league while losing thrice so far. They haven't had a single win in the last 5 matches played.

Two draws in a row meant Jamshedpur FC dropped to third in the league, but a win in Kochi would ensure they jump back to the top of the ISL table. In the total of seven matches played, they have three wins, three draws and one loss.

A win against @KeralaBlasters will take us to the 🔝 of the @Indsuperleague table! ✅



Read what Coach Antonio had to say ahead of #KBFCJFC. 👇#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/dqdmr3obTJ — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Barcelona Overtake Real Madrid For The First Time To Top Forbes' Top-earning Clubs List

KBFC vs JFC predicted line-ups

Kerala Blasters FC

Rehenesh TP (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohammad Rakip, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Cidoncha, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sahal Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Mobashir Rahman, Noe Acosta, C.K Vineeth, Sergei Castel

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sergei Castel

Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Wants A Rematch With Bayern Munich, This Time With A 'proper' Team

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Robin Gurung, Tiri, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Cidoncha, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Sergei Castel, Bartholomew Ogbeche

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Jamshedpur FC

Also Read | Diagnosed With Chicken Pox, East Bengal Defender Plays I-League Match

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.