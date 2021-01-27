KBFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Kerala Blasters FC lock horns against Jamshedpur FC in their Wednesday night clash in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa on January 27 and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, among other match details.

Both sides level on points in the table and are looking for all 3️⃣ tonight 👊



Which team will take home the 𝐖 in #KBFCJFC? 🤔#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/LaclUWxRjR — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 27, 2021

Kerala Blasters have registered just 3 wins from 13 games. With 14 points to their name, Kibu Vicuna’s men are a position below their opponent. After playing out their 5th draw again FC Goa in their last outing, the Blasters will be looking for a way to convert those draws into wins in an attempt to break into the top half. Both the teams last met in January in a five-goal thriller with Kerala Blasters registering a narrow 2-3 win and walking away with three crucial points.

The Red Miners on the other hand walk into the match following a string of poor performances and will be hoping to get back on the winning track. Owen Coyle’s men suffered three back to back losses followed by a staple goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in their latest outing and will be aiming for their fourth win of the season.

KBFC vs JFC Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Seiminlen Doungel, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav,

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Albino Gomes

Defenders- Ricky Lallawmawma, Costa Nhamoinesu, Stephen Eze, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders- Aitor Monroy, Vicente Gomez, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad

Strikers- Jordan Murray, Nerijus Valskis

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Nerijus Valskis or Jordan Murray

Vice-Captain- Aitor Monroy or Vicente Gomez

KBFC vs JFC Match Prediction

With both the teams still in contention for a spot in the ISL playoffs, they will be looking to get a win and walk away with three crucial points. Kerala Blasters hold a small advantage, having beaten their opponents earlier this month and will be looking to replicate that result. However, Jamshedpur FC will be looking to exploit Kerala's shaky defence and turn their fortunes around with a win on Wednesday.

Note: The above KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, KBFC vs JFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team and KBFC vs JFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.