KBFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Details

NorthEast United FC host Kerala Blasters FC for their Matchday 16 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. NorthEast United FC are currently on the ninth spot of the ISL points table with two wins in 13 matches (Draws 5, Losses 6). The Robert Jarni-led side have a total of 11 points to their name. NorthEast United FC have not won a single match in their last 5 matches (Losses 4, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 9 times this season and conceded 18 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-9).

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother

As for Kerala Blasters FC, they are on the eighth spot of the ISL points table with three wins in 15 matches (Draws 5, Losses 7). The Eelco Schattorie-led side have won just twice in their last five matches (Losses 3). Kerala Blasters FC have managed to bag a total of 14 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-4). The match is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Here's the KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Steven Gerrard Is Better Than Frank Lampard And Paul Scholes, States Michael Owen

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions

Also Read | Erling Haaland's Magic And Alexis Sanchez's Downfall Is Proven By This Bizarre Stat

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11: Kerala Blasters Full Squad

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Has His Say On The Current Problems At Barcelona Amid Messi-Abidal Rift

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11: NorthEast United FC Full Squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang