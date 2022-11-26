'Keep Doing That': Bruno Fernandes To Ronaldo Critics After Record FIFA World Cup Goal

Portuguese footballer Bruno Fernandes has urged Cristiano Ronaldo critics to continue doing what they do after the 37-year-old entered a unique record book on Thursday. The Ronaldo-led Portugal kicked off their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar on Thursday with a 3-2 victory over Ghana. The Portuguese great Ronaldo opened the score sheet for his national team by netting a penalty goal in the 65th minute of the match at Stadium 974.

Ronaldo scripted history with the goal as he became the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to score goals in five different editions. It is pertinent to mention that heading into the quadrennial showpiece event, Ronaldo was subject to immense criticism due to his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo made several sensational revelations about Manchester United, United manager Erik ten Hag, while also revealing that he was unhappy at the club.

'I think he likes to work under that criticism from everyone': Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s interview fiasco led to the club and him mutually agreeing to terminate his contract and the development came to light two days before Portugal's campaign opener. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after Portugal’s triumph over Ghana, Ronaldo’s teammate Fernandes revealed that he hopes the five-time Balon d'Or winner will be continued to be criticized as it gets the best out of him. As reported by ESPN, Bruno’s comments suggested that the record club football goal scorer thrives under the pressure.

"I think he likes to work under that criticism from everyone, so I pray all of you to keep doing that because he gets the best of himself when you guys do that. It was a dream come true to play with him in the national team and in the club also, and that is something amazing. I still share the space with him in the national team and the main thing for me is that Portugal does the best we can in the tournament because if we do it, Cristiano will be happy, I will be happy and everyone in Portugal will be happy for us,” Bruno Fernandes said.

Following his exit from Old Trafford, Ronaldo is a free agent and is looking for a new club. However, he is currently focused on the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is possibly his last appearance at the prestigious quadrennial event. Speaking to the reporters, Ronaldo insisted he is fully focused on Portugal’s upcoming Group H matches against Uruguay and South Korea.