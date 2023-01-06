Kepa Arrizabalaga's Easy Miss That Cost Chelsea Match Against Manchester City - Watch

Kepa Arrizabalaga became a talking point for the football world on Thursday night after Chelsea suffered a 0-1 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. While the game was tied at 0-0 for the first 60 minutes of the game, Manchester City scored at the 63rd minute and went on to clinch victory by 1-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea fans were left enraged by the team’s goalkeeper Arrizabalaga, who decided not to stop a cross by Jack Grealish.

In the 63rd moment of the game, City star Grealish aimed a cross from the left wing, which was left alone by the Chelsea keeper. It was a perfect opportunity for Riyad Mahrez, as he slid the ball in at the far post and handed City a 1-0 lead. The easy miss by the 28-year-old Kepa proved to be a turning point of the match as Chelsea failed to recover and ended up losing the match at their home ground.

Watch: Kepa Arrizabalaga’s easy miss costs Chelsea the match

The video of Kepa’s easy miss and Mahrez’s goal was shared on Instagram by Manchester City. Here’s a look at the video that has grabbed many eyeballs in the footballing world. At the same time, check out the reactions received by the viral video.

Reactions to Kepa’s miss during Chelsea vs Manchester City

In the meantime, the video of Kepa’s easy miss went viral on social media within no time. “How does Kepa Arrizabalaga not intercept this from going to Mahrez? Pathetic goalkeeping. Aaron Ramsdale would never,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Should have done a lot better. Grealish and Mahrez were just coming on and you don't expect Cucurella and Azpi to be up to speed with them,” another user added.

How does Kepa Arrizabalaga not intercept this from going to Mahrez? Pathetic goalkeeping. Aaron Ramsdale would never. pic.twitter.com/Gc5ecoBrka — Gooner (@goonerforeverr) January 5, 2023

Should have done a lot better. Grealish and Mahrez were just coming on and you don't expect Cucurella and Azpi to be up to speed with them — Erik Killmonger (@BABAMIDE) January 5, 2023

He could have just rush and push it out to prevent mahrez…..and cucurella mess up too — OPEYEMI❤️ (@phonylenzi) January 5, 2023

What has been said so far?

As reported by the Associated Press, Grealish revealed his thoughts about Mahrez’s goal after the match and said, “I felt the keeper was going to get it at one point, though maybe I should be praising my cross!”. Courtesy of the win, City earned three valuable points and found themselves four points clear of third-placed Newcastle. On the other hand, Chelsea remains at the 10th spot in the standings with 19 points less than the table toppers.