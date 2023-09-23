Kerala Blasters File Complaint Over BFC Player, Decry 'racial Abuse' Towards Club Defender

Kerala Blasters Football Club has expressed profound disappointment and serious concern regarding an incident of alleged racism that occurred during its Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC. The incident reportedly involved Bengaluru FC player Ryan Williams allegedly racially abusing Kerala Blasters defender Aibanbha Dohling during the opening match of the league's 10th season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters lodge official complaint against Bengaluru FC player

The alleged incident occurred during the 82nd minute of the match. In response, Kerala Blasters issued a strong statement emphasizing their commitment to eradicating racism, discrimination, and disrespectful behavior from their club and the sport as a whole. They firmly asserted that such actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else.

The club also revealed that they have officially lodged a complaint with the appropriate authorities, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Kerala Blasters expressed their deep disappointment and concern over the unfortunate incident, emphasizing that football is a sport that brings people from diverse backgrounds and cultures together and should serve as a platform for mutual respect.

"It has come to our attention that during the match, one of our players was subjected to a disrespectful gesture by a Bengaluru FC player. We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behaviour in our Club and in the sport. Racism, discrimination, and disrespectful actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else," Kerala Blasters FC said in its statement.

"We have filed an official complaint with the appropriate authorities, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. We trust that the authorities will treat this matter with the utmost seriousness and take the necessary steps to address it appropriately. We also call upon our good colleagues at Bengaluru FC to take appropriate action," the club added.

In their statement, Kerala Blasters reaffirmed their dedication to promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect within football and their club. They called upon Bengaluru FC to take appropriate action in response to the incident.

