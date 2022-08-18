Kerala Blasters Forced To Cut Short Pre-season Tour In UAE In Wake Of FIFA's Ban On AIFF

FIFA ban on AIFF has affected pre-season preparations of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters who had to cut short their UAE tour. The Kerala Blasters were scheduled to play matches against three top sides from UAE as part of its preparation for the upcoming ISL season. FIFA decided to suspend AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties.

FIFA ban: Kerala Blasters' pre-season preparation suffers a major jolt

The Kerala Blasters club released a statement which said "The team will continue to train in Dubai for the time being and alternative arrangements have already been made. The club is ensuring that the players have the adequate exposure and facilities to have the team match-ready for the upcoming Hero ISL season."

The Kerala Blasters were scheduled to play their first pre-season friendly against Al-Nasr SC on Sunday, August 20 at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. The next match was scheduled on August 25, against Dibba FC at Dibba Al-Fujairah Stadium and the final match was scheduled to take place on August 28 against Hatta Sports Club at Hamdan Bin Rashed Stadium.

Not only Kerala Blaster but Gokulam Kerala FC women's team also had to face the brunt of the FIFA ban after they were left stranded in Tashkent. The women's team has travelled to Uzbekistan to play in AFC Women’s Club Championship. However, FIFA's decision to ban AIFF has resulted in Gokulam Kerala FC women's team not being eligible to take part in the AFC Women’s Club Championship event.

In the latest development, Gokulam Kerala women's team president V C Praveen pulled all stops to ensure that team gets an extended stay in Tashkent. As per the PTI report, the ministry promptly took up the matter with the AFC, which offered the team an extension of 48 hours in Tashkent. So, instead of taking the next flight back home, the team from India continued to stay in a country where it has gone with lots of hope. Praveen said, "It's about expressing the emotions, we calling them is fine but the team making the call from there is different. So we thought the players would have to be part of the call. The ministry acted immediately and got in touch with the AFC,"