Kerala Blasters Has Joint Fastest-growing Instagram Account In Asia, 6th Across The Globe

Kerala Blasters are having a hard time churning out results on the pitch but their social media game remains on point. The Men In Yellow have a vociferous fanbase and the tales of Manjappada and their love for the club is no secret. However, according to a latest research, the Blasters have seen their fanbase grow exceedingly, are one of the fastest going clubs on social media platform Instagram.

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters sixth fastest-growing football account in the world

Kerala Blasters are one of the fastest-growing clubs on Instagram rose by a sensational 42% in 2020. The Men in Yellow have a whopping 1.8 million followers, and are the joint-fastest in Asia, along with Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta'zim. The list is topped by Tanzanian Football Club Simba SC, with Transfermarkt, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and Italian giants Inter Milan making up the top four. Kerala Blasters' growth was more than that of Europa League holders Sevilla and Premier League giants Tottenham, while Crystal Palace and Lyon made the top 10.

In terms of interactions, Kerala Blasters were further ahead, occupying the fourth place behind Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas and Indonesian side Persebaya Surabaya. Their interaction rate of 3.9% was close to the Surabaya's tally but eventually had to settle behind them, making them the second Asian side to fit in the list. The group also included the likes of South American gianst River Plate and Internacional and Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

Kerala Blasters have the biggest fanbase in the ISL and had a staggering 25.2 million Instagram interactions, almost four times more than second-placed FC Goa during the first six months of 2020. The Men in Yellow are accountable for more than 65% of the ISL's Instagram fan interactions until June 2020. Indian superstars such as Sandesh Jhingan and Sahal Abdul Samad have also become household names during their stints with the Blasters, while former Premier League giants David James, Wes Brown, and Dimitar Berbatov have also featured for the club since its inception in 2014.

Kerala Blasters have had a season to forget so far in ISL 2020-21, and face a must-win clash against fellow strugglers Odisha FC. The Men in Yellow have mustered only one win eight games this season and are 10th in the ISL standings only above Odisha, who have failed to get three points from a game this season. A win will give coach Kibu Vicuna and outside chance to make a playoffs claim, and ultimately ease off some pressure from his shoulders.

(Image Courtesy: Kerala Blasters Instagram)