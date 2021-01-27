Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Kerala Blasters FC take on Jamshedpur FC in Match 73 of the ongoing Indian Super League. The ISL fixture is set to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Wednesday, January 27, with kick-off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur live stream, team news, playing 11, and other details of this ISL encounter

Both the teams are currently on par with each other as Kerala Blasters FC are placed 9th on the ISL standings with Jamshedpur FC ranked 8th as they have accumulated 14 points in the ongoing Indian Super League season. Kerala Blasters walk into the match following one loss, two wins, and as many draws in their last five games. Jamshedpur FC on the other hand are winless in their last four games and will be looking to find their mojo back with a win on Wednesday.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur team news and playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

Jamshedpur FC- TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Seiminlen Doungel, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur prediction

Jamshedpur FC will be finding a way to get back on the winning track and a match against Kerala Blasters' shaky defence provides them the perfect opportunity to do so. The hosts have been facing defensive issues conceding 22 goals in 13 games which is the highest in the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. However, despite all of their issues at the back, the Blasters walk into the match coming off a better team form and look likely to replicate a result similar to their last head to head meeting. We predict a comfortable win for Kerala Blasters at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Kerala Blasters 2-1 Jamshedpur FC