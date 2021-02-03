Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Kerala Blasters are set to lock horns with Mumbai City in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League fixture on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City live stream, playing 11, team news among other details of this encounter.

Kerala Blasters FC suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Mohun Bagan in their previous ISL outing and will now play Mumbai City FC who are at the top of the ISL standings. Both teams will start the match after suffering from their respective losses and will be aiming to walk away with 3 points and get back to winning ways with a win on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City team news

Kerala Blasters will miss the services of Facundo Pereyra with the player set to remain unavailable due to a nose fracture. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will miss Raynier Fernandes with the midfielder injured in their previous outing while Ahmed Jahouh has accumulated four yellow cards and remains suspended for the Kerala Blasters clash.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Predicted Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Jackichand Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City channel on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi for the live broadcast of this game. The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Prediction

Despite a recent loss in their previous outing, Mumbai City FC head into the match as favourites and will likely walk away with three points. The Islanders have conceded the least amount of going in the ongoing ISL season and are on par with Hyderabad FC at the top of the goal-scoring chants. Walking in the match with such promising stats to their name, we expect Mumbai City to register a massive win at the end of the 90 minutes.

