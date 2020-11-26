Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United Live Stream: How To Watch ISL Live And Team News

Following an opening day defeat to defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters will square off against NorthEast United on Thursday. NorthEast United come into this game following a close-edged victory over Mumbai City FC last week and will look to continue their perfect start to the ISL campaign.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast? Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United live stream

The broadcast for the ISL clash will be available on the Star Sports network in India. The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United live stream will be available for access on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: GMC Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast schedule: Thursday, November 26, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United preview

Kerala Blasters had an embarrassing start to the ISL campaign following a defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the game to seal an all-important three points in the opening fixture. Kerala Blasters struggled in front of goal, failing to manage a single shot on target. They sit 10th in the ISL standings following the defeat.

In-form midfielder @apuiaralte45 will be looking to make an impression again, when we take on @KeralaBlasters tomorrow at the Bambolim Stadium! 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/2EJo7Xg6ko — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 25, 2020

NorthEast United, on the other hand, managed to start their ISL campaign with a blistering display against Mumbai City FC. Ahmed Jahouh was sent off just minutes before the end of the first half, following which a penalty was awarded to NorthEast United. Kewsdi Appiah netted from the spot to win the game for his side, thus claiming the top spot in the ISL standings.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast team news

Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna has confirmed that Nishu Kumar and Rahul KP have been struggling with injuries and returned to training only recently. However, the two Indian starlets will not be available for the clash against NorthEast United. Besides the duo, the entire squad is match-fit.

In the pre-match presser, NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus highlighted the importance of playing collectively against Kerala Blasters. He emphasised the importance of in-form midfielder Laleng Mavia in the game tonight. No injury concerns have been reported in the NorthEast United camp.

Image courtesy: Kerala Blasters Twitter