Kevin De Bruyne Injury News: Man City Star Nurses 3 Injuries Ahead Of UCL Final Vs Chelsea

Manchester City will be counting on their star man Kevin De Bruyne to deliver the goods as they prepare to take on his former side Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final on Saturday. The Belgian international has developed into one of the finest players in world football under Pep Guardiola and will hope to make his case stronger for the Ballon d'Or this year but clinching European glory. Here's a look at the Kevin De Bruyne injury news, Man City team news and our Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction.

Kevin De Bruyne injury news: Manchester City star nursing three injuries ahead of UCL final

As per a report by The Sun, Kevin De Bruyne has been nursing three injuries in the build-up to the 2021 Champions League final. De Bruyne star first hurt an ankle in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley last month. The blow led to a tight hamstring and a minor issue with his calf in the weeks that followed.

Man City meanwhile chose a cautious approach with the Belgian international to ensure he is in top shape for the showdown with his old club Chelsea in Porto on Saturday night. The 29-year-old believed he was ready to return against Brighton, but missed the game on the advice of Man City's medical team and manager Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne went 19 days without featuring for Man City after his semi-final heroics against Paris Saint Germain, before returning for the final game of the season against Everton. Any doubts on his fitness were dealt with as the Belgian ace scored within 11 minutes to kick start a demolition job, which resulted in a 5-0 win for the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium. De Bruyne credited the medical team for his recovery process and was happy with how he played during the 90 minutes which puts him in rhythm ahead of the Champions League final.

Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

Man City will enter the tie as favourites as they look to lift the rebel, having already won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. The Citizens are looking for their maiden European success and Guardiola will be itching to deliver it to them in a completion he last won in 2011. Meanwhile, Chelsea have been on the upward curve since Thomas Tuchel's appointment and could repeat their heroics of 2012 when they lifted the Champions League title. The Blues will have their tails up having defeated Man City twice over the course of the season and will hope to bag the UCL title on Saturday.

How to watch Champions League final?

For fans wondering how to watch Champions League final in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League Final will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, Man City vs Chelsea live stream India will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Champions League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30.

