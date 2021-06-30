Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Belgium Star Misses Training, Major Doubt For Italy Game

Belgium were hit with a major injury setback ahead of their Euro 2020 quarter-finals against Italy as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne did not train with the team ahead of their all-important clash against the Azzurri. They featured for Belgium in their 1-0 win over Portugal on Sunday evening to cement a spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. However, the win came at a heavy cost as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne were substituted during the game amid injury concerns. With the two Belgium players reportedly in a race against time to be with their team for the upcoming matches, we have a look at Kevin De Bruyne injury update and answer the question, "Will De Bruyne play against Italy?"'

Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid star unlikely to return soon, admits team head coach

Belgium captain Eden Hazard had a wonderful outing against Ronaldo & co. in Belgium’s last-16 tie in the ongoing Euro 2020. The Real Madrid attacker suffered a niggle as he pulled up in the second half of the match due to a leg muscle problem. He was seen limping off the field with some discomfort in his hamstring as Roberto Martinez decided to immediately call him off and substitute him around the 84th-minute mark. Yannick Carrasco took to the field and replaced the former Chelsea star.

Following the win over Portugal, Hazard was seen wearing a strap on his right leg as the Red Devils celebrated their massive win over Portugal last week. Speaking with the media right after the game, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was quoted saying that De Bruyne took a really bad tackle and how they will have to wait for any diagnosis.

Roberto Martinez shared across a Kevin De Bruyne injury update revealing how the Manchester City star will follow down Eden Hazard and will not be able to participate in the quarter-final on Friday. The 30-year-old midfielder suffered an ankle injury while featuring for Belgium against the Euro 2016 winners as De Bruyne was hit by a strong challenge from Joao Palhinha in the dying minutes of the first half.

The Manchester City star tried to shrug it off but was unable to continue and had to be substituted just 3 minutes after the start of the second half. However, the Red Devils head coach was also quick to add that he is optimistic about seeing the duo getting back and playing for Belgium if they manage to progress in the ongoing Euro 2020.

Belgium vs Italy predicted lineups

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T Hazard; Y. Carrasco, D. Mertens, Lukaku,

Image Source: Kevin De Bruyne/ Twitter