Kevin De Bruyne Joins Up With Belgium Squad After Facial Surgery Ahead Of Euro 2020

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has joined the Belgium national team after undergoing a minor surgery near his eye socket following the nasty blow he took during the Champions League final in Portugal last month. The Manchester City midfielder was subbed off the pitch after clashing against Antonio Rudiger in the final of the UCL.

Kevin De Bruyne injury update: Will Kevin De Bruyne play for Belgium in Euro 2020?

Kevin De Bruyne suffered from fractures on his nose and bone after he bumped into Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during Manchester City's Champions League loss to Chelsea on May 28. Subbed off around the 60-minute mark, questions were raised over the midfielder’s availability and whether Kevin De Bruyne would play for Belgium in the highly anticipated European Championship. However, the 29-year-old Belgian star has rubbished all rumours of unavailability and has joined the Belgium squad for Euro 2020 on Monday.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez shared a Kevin De Bruyne injury update and revealed that the midfielder needed a "small intervention." He added how the Man City star had to undergo a 20-minute operation with a view on the player's long-term health and that he will not need a long recovery following the surgery.

The Spanish tactician also claimed that De Bruyne is now doing well and the national team's medical staff is satisfied with the result. Roberto Martinez went on to reveal how De Bruyne is set to play in the Euro 2020 by donning a mask similar to the one worn by team-mate Jan Vertonghen while playing for the country a few years back.

Belgium squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels.

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne.

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard.

Euro 2020 start date

Belgium featured in two international friendly matches against Greece and Croatia with the number one ranked team in world football playing the warm-up matches in order to prepare for the upcoming European Championship. They are set to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign with a match against Russia in St Petersburg on June 12 and will follow it up with their second league match Denmark on June 17. Roberto Martinez's men play their final group game on June 21 against Finland before the commencement of the knockout stages of Euro 2020.