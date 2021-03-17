Kevin De Bruyne Stuns Fans, Rivals Alike With Left Foot Goal Vs Monchengladbach: WATCH

The UEFA Champions League title is among the few silverware that misses out from Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City's trophy cabinet. The Premier League heavyweights took a step further towards the European Cup glory with a sensational victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League Round of 16. Kevin de Bruyne, the standout performer for the Etihad outfit scored an absolute stunner to break the deadlock, inviting astonishing reactions from the fans and rivals alike.

Man City vs Monchengladbach highlights: Kevin de Bruyne scores stunner to bag lead

Man City already had a 2-0 lead on aggregate after their phenomenal victory in the first leg. But Guardiola's men did not bank upon the lead as they went on to hammer their opponents in the second leg to cap off the Man City vs Monchengladbach highlights. De Bruyne bagged the opener as early as the 12th minute to lay the foundation for the team's domination in the game.

The Belgian superstar received a scintillating pass from Riyad Mahrez, before slotting a thunderous left-footed strike into the top left corner. With the strike, the 29-year-old superstar has now racked up 25 goals from outside the box for the Etihad-based outfit spanning across competitions, the most among the Premier League players since he moved to Man City.

Best midfielder in the world. — IO10 (@FCB_isaac) March 16, 2021

My rating of him is in another galaxy mate it's that high — Dani (@Rodridiculous) March 16, 2021

Best Midfielder in the whole world ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/EzeHmAKQd9 — Tebogo Leso (@tebogo_leso) March 16, 2021

Should be common knowledge now he's the best midfielder in the world — Favvey (@jumpyknight) March 16, 2021

Champions League results: Gundogan fires his 15th goal of season

Despite the three-goal lead on aggregate, Man City appeared to be hungry for more. Their intensity increased with every passing minute and ultimately resulted in Ilkay Gundogan's goal six minutes later. Phil Foden produced a phenomenal run before squaring the ball at Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder was one-on-one with Yann Sommer, before firing into the far bottom corner.

Despite several efforts, Guardiola's men had to settle with a 2-0 victory, while advancing into the quarter-final with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline. Meanwhile, the goal against Monchengladbach suggests that Gundogan has now scored 15 goals this season, the most among his teammates. He has also emerged as the highest-scoring German midfielder this season, spanning the top five European leagues, making it likely that the Man City vs Monchengladbach highlights will be amongst the most watched by fans.

Kevin De Bruyne transfer talks ignite amid Messi link-ups

25 - Kevin De Bruyne has scored 25 goals from outside the box in all competitions for Manchester City, the most of any Premier League since he joined the club. Thunderous. pic.twitter.com/RMVhAUqM9e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

De Bruyne has a contract with Man City until the summer of 2023. And the club are expecting him to extend it further. As quoted by Mirror, he refused the first renewal offer, further sparking transfer talks. But the report claims that the Kevin de Bruyne transfer talks depend on Man City's pursuit of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. The Argentine's prospective arrival is touted as the main reason for Man City's reluctance in meeting De Bruyne's wage demands. To top it all, the Kevin de Bruyne injury issues might also play a role in deciding his future contract and move.

Image courtesy: UCL Twitter